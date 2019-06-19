

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 60-year-old masseuse working in Thornhill has been charged with sexual assault.

On Monday, an investigation was prompted by York Regional Police after a female victim said she was sexually assault while receiving a massage.

The alleged incident took place at DC Wellness Centre, located in the area of Highway 7 and Times Avenue, on June 9.

Investigators said the suspect – identified as Markham-resident Guohua “Tony” Xie – holds a holistic practitioner licence with the City of Toronto and may have worked at other places in the Greater Toronto Area in the past.

Police said they believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).