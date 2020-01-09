

TORONTO -- A judge in Toronto has affirmed the conviction of a romance con artist who defrauded a woman of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Shaun Rootenberg, of Thornhill, Ont., had argued for a stay of proceedings over how he was strip-searched in detention.

He said the frequent, degrading searches had breached his rights.

Rootenberg also complained about prosecution behaviour over late disclosure of materials.

The judge, however, said his complaints didn't warrant a stay and he will now be sentenced.

Rootenberg was convicted last May for fraud against Victoria Smith worth almost $600,000.

The Canadian Press first published this article on Jan. 9, 2020.