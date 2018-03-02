

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 64-year-old Catholic high school science teacher has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl at a high school in Thornhill.

York Regional Police say that on Feb. 23, they began an investigation after receiving information that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

Police announced Friday that a suspect identified as Frank Defina, a 64-year-old Vaughan resident, was arrested and charged.

He faces two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation, and one count of sexual interference. He was released on bail.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

CP24 has learned that Defina works at St. Robert Catholic High School in Thornhill. Police said he has taught science since 1989.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on March 21, 2018.

“As soon as the allegations came forward, York Regional Police was immediately contacted and Mr. DeFina was removed from his teaching assignment. He is currently on leave, as per Board practice,” school board spokesperson Sonia Gallo told CP24 in an email.

The board says a letter advising students of the charges was sent out.

Counsellors and chaplains will made available at the school to assist staff and students impacted by this incident.

Investigators say there may be other victims in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7075.