One man was rushed to hospital early this morning following a shooting in Thornhill.

It happened near Proctor and Henderson avenues at around 12:40 a.m.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

He underwent surgery this morning and is expected to survive.

One male suspect is currently in custody but investigators say there is still one suspect who has not yet been apprehended.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and there is no threat to public safety.