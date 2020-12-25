Thousands of people are currently without power in Hamilton due to a large electrical outage.

The outage is affecting the Flamborough area and began around 5:30 p.m.

On its website, Alectra said the problem was caused by a fallen tree.

“Alectra Utilities crews have been dispatched to make repairs. The estimated time for power restoration is Fri, Dec 25, 2020 – 10 p.m.,” the utility said.

Approximately 8,719 customers have been affected by the outage, Alectra said.