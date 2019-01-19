Thousands of Canadians march to end violence against women
People listen to a speaker as they gather in Nathan Phillips Square, before embarking on a Women's March in Toronto on Saturday, January 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 9:58AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 2:06PM EST
Women and their allies are participating in marches across Canada, from large cities to tiny villages, demanding the advancement for the rights of women and other vulnerable groups.
Attendance for the annual march in the small fishing village of Sandy Cove, N.S., exploded this year to 50 people, two years after the first march charmed the internet with its small-scale demonstration of just 15 people.
Further west, a group roughly three times that size braved glacial temperatures that dipped below -22 C to hold a rally in a downtown park in Montreal.
Jumping and stomping their feet to keep warm, they waved an assortment of handmade signs demanding justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, an end to sexual harassment and abuse, and basic gender equality.
In Toronto, a crowd outside city hall also braved the extreme cold weather to hear from speakers before the march.
Speakers in Toronto called attention to the Ontario government's repeal of the modernized sex-ed curriculum and Thursday's announcement on changes to post-secondary tuition and grants.