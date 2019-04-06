

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of educators from across the province are expected to gather at Queen’s Park this afternoon to protest the planned elimination of more than 3,000 teaching jobs over the next four years and call on the province to boost funding for education.

The province has indicated that it intends to cut 3,475 full-time equivalent teaching positions through attrition, starting with 1,558 positions this fall.

The elimination of the positions is expected to result in a savings of $851 million over four years; however the plan has drawn the ire of both teachers and students.

Today’s rally, which gets underway at 12 p.m., was jointly organized by five unions that represent public school teachers in the province.

It comes ahead of a provincial budget on Thursday that some fear could include cuts to the education system.

“In advance of the provincial budget, the rally will call on the government to make investments, not cuts, to publicly funded education,” a press release issued by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario states. “Over 170 buses are bringing educators to the rally from the GTA and locations as far away as Ottawa, Kingston, Cornwall, London, Sarnia, Windsor, North Bay and Sudbury.”

A spokesperson for the province previously told CP24 that “not a single teacher will experience an involuntary job loss” as a result of their plan to eliminate some positions.