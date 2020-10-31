

The Canadian Press





Ontario and Quebec are both reporting more than one thousand new COVID-19 cases, while farther west in Manitoba, officials again reported hundreds of new cases as its capital city gets set for tighter restrictions.

Ontario reported 1,015 new cases on Saturday, marking the second time this week the count has surpassed the one-thousand mark.

Quebec reported 1,064 new cases, and Manitoba said it had 349 new positive tests to report.

While Manitoba's new case count was down from the record-smashing 480 on Friday, its still much higher than the province's previous new-case record of 193 set Thursday.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants in Winnipeg can open only for pickup or takeout while facilities such as movie theatres, museums and libraries must close.

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, tweeted Saturday that she'd just gotten a COVID-19 test after receiving an exposure notification from the COVID Alert app and is waiting for the results.

“I am isolating at home while I wait for the results of the test,” she wrote. “My thanks to our excellent health care professionals.”

The COVID Alert app notifies users when someone who they've been in contact with tests positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2020.