Toronto Public Health will be releasing another round of appointments for the updated COVID-19 shot at its fixed-site vaccination clinics on Friday as city officials urge residents to “do the double jab.”

As part of the city’s ‘Fight the Flu & COVID-19’ vaccination campaign, residents can get both the flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine during one appointment at Toronto’s four fixed-site vaccination clinics. Appointments opened for all Toronto residents on Oct. 30.

“It is essential thing that I do every year,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said at Metro Hall before receiving the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m looking forward to spending some time with my grandkids and sometimes they have a lot of germs picked up from school and child-care centres.”

She said all people should “do the double jab” to protect loved ones, friends, neighbours, and coworkers.

“Already our hospitals, our health-care system is stressed,” she said. “We don’t need to add a lot more stress into the system.”

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters that the city has administered nearly 27,000 COVID-19 and flu shots since Oct. 11.

“We are encouraged by the number of people who are rolling up their sleeve to get vaccinated and to fight the flu and COVID-19,” de Villa said.

“It is a simple and highly effective way to protect yourself and those around you.”

Appointments can be booked at one of the city’s four fixed-site vaccination clinics, including Metro Hall, Cloverdale Mall, the North York Civic Centre, and 410 Progress Avenue (near Scarborough Town Centre), through the province’s provincial booking system.

Torontonians can also now book both the flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine at hundreds of participating pharmacies around the city.