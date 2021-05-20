Toronto officials say thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available for this May 24 long weekend and are urging anyone who needs a dose to book.

On Wednesday, the city launched a long weekend dose drive, adding 19,000 new appointments. As of Thursday, more than 15,000 appointments were still available from Friday through Monday.

“More than 15,115 appointments are still available – that’s 15,000 more people who could be vaccinated against COVID-19 this long weekend. Eligible individuals should book now to take part in this significant vaccination push,” the city said in a news release.

All Ontario residents who turns 18 or older this year are now eligible to book a vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system.

The extra appointments are available at six city-run immunization clinics:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., North Building, top of the ramp at Front and John Streets

Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. (in the old Sears store)

Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave. (west side of the complex)

The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd.

Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall (in the old Target store)

Appointments can be booked by clicking on the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on the city’s website or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Pop-up and mobile vaccination clinics also continue to operate across 29 priority hot spot postal codes included in the city’s “sprint strategy.”

Seven of those areas were just added to the list on Wednesday. They include M1H and M3A in the city’s east end, the M5T postal code which includes Kensington Market, Chinatown, and Alexandra Park; and the Northwest Toronto postal codes M6A, M6E, M6N and M9R.

Vaccines are available at mobile and pop-up clinics to anyone 18 and over living in the 29 areas included in the sprint strategy.

Appointments can also be booked through many smaller clinics and pharmacies.

With the arrival of a more plentiful supply of vaccines, there has been an accelerated push to get doses in arms.

For the first time Thursday, Ontario recorded 10 days in a row where the province has vaccinated more than 100,000 people per day.

As of Thursday morning, 7,102,865 people in Ontario have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to provincial figures, 473,759 of those people are fully vaccinated so far.

Officials have said it is likely that people will be able to obtain a second dose sooner than expected, but a strategy has not yet been announced for rolling out second doses ahead of schedule.

The vaccination campaign took on new significance Thursday as Ontario officials announced a re-opening plan that will be tied to the province’s vaccination rate, with more things opening up as vaccine uptake increases.

A stay-at-home order is set to remain in effect through June 2 as Ontario strives to avoid a potentially disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

While urging people to book vaccinations Wednesday, city officials also pleaded with residents to adhere to the stay-at-home order as much as possible over the Victoria Day long weekend, sticking to people within their households and keeping activities outdoors if they do need to meet with anyone.