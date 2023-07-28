Thousands of Metro grocery workers in the Greater Toronto Area will be on strike beginning Saturday after rejecting a tentative agreement.

“This decision to go on strike comes after years of these workers being nickelled and dimed while facing increased precarity and eroded job quality. It comes after having pandemic pay stripped away. It comes at a time of record profits and soaring CEO compensation. It comes at a time when life has become simply unaffordable for so many of these workers who risked their health and safety during the pandemic,” Lana Payne, Unifor National President, said in a statement.

“We brought the tentative agreement to our members because it contained considerable gains, but our members are clear that it simply isn’t enough.”

The 3,700 workers at 27 Metro stores will hit the picket lines at 8 a.m.

Unifor said the affected Metro stores will include those in Toronto, Brantford, Orangeville, Milton, Oakville, Brampton, North York, Islington, Willowdale, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, and Scarborough.

More to come.