Thousands remain without power in Quebec and Ontario following winter storms
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2022 5:28AM EST
Hydro company officials say some customers will remain without electricity today, days after fierce winter storms knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Canadians right before Christmas.
While the outage numbers have dropped significantly, tens of thousands of people are still in the dark as crews continue working to repair lines brought down by strong winds and fallen trees, complicated by heavy snow hindering access to some sites.
As of early this morning, about 46-thousand Hydro-Quebec and Hydro One customers were without power in Quebec and Ontario.