

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of GO Transit riders have been stranded aboard trains after a person was fatally struck on the Barrie line.

The incident occurred on the track near Castlefield Avenue at around 8:55 a.m.

Metrolinx estimates that 3,000 to 5,000 passengers are currently stranded on three trains on the line, including the one which struck the pedestrian.

They says that the plan is to eventually offload passengers from those trains at Downsview GO Station, though it is unclear when that will happen.

Metrolinx says that the track in the area will be shuttered for up to two hours as police conduct an investigation at the scene.