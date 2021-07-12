A flag-draped casket carrying the body of a veteran Toronto police officer who was killed in the line of duty has arrived at BMO Field for a final tribute.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup, 55, was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall in the early hours of July 2 when he was struck by a vehicle in what investigators have described as an intentional act. A 31-year-old man has since been charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

Today an invite-only funeral to honour Northrup will be held at BMO Field at 1 p.m. but ahead of that a procession was held from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., to the stadium.

The procession departed Thornhill at 10:30 a.m. and travelled down Yonge Street before heading west along Dundas Street and passing 52 Division headquarters, where Northrup worked since 2008.

“It is another one of those solemn occasions and is a grim reminder to all of us in this business that things can change on a moments notice. This is always in the backs of the minds of the officers attending calls and their families,” Jeff McGuire, who is the executive director of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, told CP24 as he waited along the route to pay his respects. “Thankfully it happens so seldom but this is a very sad day for the Northrup family and the Toronto police family.”

Northrup started his career in Court Services and had spent more than 31 years with the Toronto Police Service at the time of his death, including the last 13 as an officer with 52 Division in downtown Toronto. .

He was also a longstanding member of the Chief’s Ceremonial Unit and was active in his Brampton community, where he volunteered as a Scout leader and with the Special Olympics.

He is survived by his wife and three children, ages 21, 19 and 17.

At today’s funeral, Northrup’s partner Detective Constable Lisa Forbes will carry his hat in front of the pallbearers. Forbes was injured in the July 2nd incident that claimed Northrup’s life but has since been released from hospital.

Numerous dignitaries will also deliver tributes, including Premier Doug Ford, Interim Police Chief James Ramer and Mayor John Tory.

Representatives from more than 50 different organizations are expected to attend the service, including police services from Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec, and Vancouver.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Tory said he has been in regular contact with Northrup's widow and said she was supportive of the plan to honour him with the large funeral inside the stadium.

"She wanted something that was going to honour the work that he loved," Tory said.

Starting at 9 a.m., the following roads in and around Exhibition Place will be closed:

-Princes’ Blvd

- Ontario Drive

- New Brunswick Way

- Nova Scotia Avenue

- Newfoundland Road

- eastbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from Parkside Drive to British Columbia Road – access permitted for local businesses

- eastbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from British Columbia Drive to Fort York Blvd

- westbound Lake Shore Blvd W, from Fort York Blvd to British Columbia Road

- Strachan Avenue, from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Blvd W.