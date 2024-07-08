An outage in one Scarborough neighbourhood has left thousands of people without power late Monday afternoon.

According to Toronto Hydro, the affected area stretches from Midland and Victoria Park avenues to the east and west and from Steeles Avenue to Highway 401 to the north and south.

The electric utility’s outage map shows that more than a few thousand customers are affected, although it’s unclear exactly how many people are without power at time of writing.

Toronto Hydro said crews are onsite to restore power, which is expected to happen at approximately 9:30 p.m., and thanked customers for their patience amid the heat wave.

"We know it's a hot one out there and we're working as quickly and safely as possible," the company said in a tweet.

In an update, Toronto Hydro said a number of customers have already had their power restored as crews work to address the issue.

The exact cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but Toronto Hydro data shows it started at around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. More to come.