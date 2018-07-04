

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two homes under construction in Scarborough have been gutted following a three-alarm fire on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the area of Southlawn Drive, near Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue, shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a fire in the area.

Nineteen trucks responded to the scene at the height of the fire.

No injuries were reported but residents in the homes near the two affected residences were evacuated as a precaution.

The main body of the fire was knocked down at around 11:30 p.m. and the fire was completely extinguished by midnight.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation and Toronto Fire could not confirm if the fire is suspicious.

Crews are still on scene and the Office of the Fire Marshal as well as a Toronto Fire investigator have been notified.