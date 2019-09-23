

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are currently battling a three-alarm fire on industrial lands in the northwest corner of the city.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from an area of Rexdale near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West Monday afternoon in posts on social media.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were responding to a number of tractor trailers on fire on industrial lands adjacent to CN rail tracks.

Toronto police said the blaze reportedly started on a carpet and engulfed one of the trailers.

It is not known whether any of the trailers was loaded with cargo when the fire started.

Trains are holding ion the area as crews battle the fire.

No injuries have been reported.