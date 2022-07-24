Toronto police arrested three people and recovered a firearm after gunshots rang out Sunday morning in the Regent Park area.

A 7:47 a.m., police responded to call for “sound of gunshots” near Parliament and Dundas streets.

There are no victims or injuries reported, police said.

Officers investigating at the scene found a suspect vehicle and subsequently arrested 3 individuals. They also located a gun at that time.

Anyone with further information about this incident should contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.