

The Canadian Press





BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog says three officers from Belleville, Ont., have been charged with assault related to the arrest of a man a year and a half ago.

The Special Investigations Unit says the alleged assault happened in November 19, when a 34-year-old man was arrested inside a joint KFC and Taco Bell restaurant.

The agency says the man was taken to hospital after the arrest, and doctors found he had been seriously injured.

The SIU didn't describe the nature of the man's injuries or detail the allegations against the officers.

Three officers with the Belleville Police Service have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Constables Kyle Dodds, Paul Fyke and Jeffrey Smith are due in court next month.