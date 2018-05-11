

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after three vehicles and a stack of wooden pallets caught fire outside a landscaping company’s office in the city’s west end overnight.

The fire broke out in the Keith and Gilbert avenues area at around 1:50 a.m.

Toronto Fire Captain Michael Westwood tells CP24 that there were initially reports of explosions as a result of the blaze. He said that crews were able to knock down the fire by about 2:25 a.m.

Police say that residents of a nearby youth shelter were briefly evacuated while the fire was underway but were able to return a short time later.

Though a cause has not been determined, police say it is not believed to be suspicious.