Three cars burst into flames outside office of landscaping company
Crews are shown battling a commercial fire near Keith and Gilbert avenues early Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 7:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 11, 2018 8:34AM EDT
No injuries were reported after three vehicles and a stack of wooden pallets caught fire outside a landscaping company’s office in the city’s west end overnight.
The fire broke out in the Keith and Gilbert avenues area at around 1:50 a.m.
Toronto Fire Captain Michael Westwood tells CP24 that there were initially reports of explosions as a result of the blaze. He said that crews were able to knock down the fire by about 2:25 a.m.
Police say that residents of a nearby youth shelter were briefly evacuated while the fire was underway but were able to return a short time later.
Though a cause has not been determined, police say it is not believed to be suspicious.