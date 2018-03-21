

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A sandwich shop inside the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has been linked to at least three cases of Listeria infection.

Toronto Public Health says that a Druxy's restaurant inside the University Avenue hospital has been shut down after three cases of the foodborne illness were confirmed among people who have dined there.

The cases, two of which were confirmed on Wednesday, are believed to have resulted from visits to the restaurant between Jan. 1 and March 12.

“We know that Listeria is commonly spread from deli meats, soft chesses and unpasteurized milk so deli meats is the first place we are looking at in a restaurant like Druxy’s,” Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey told CP24 on Wednesday. “We have done extensive testing and do have some indication that some of the foods may have been the source. But our investigation is ongoing.”

Some of the common symptoms of listeriosis – the illness caused by Listeria infection – include a fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and cramps but more serious symptoms such as seizures, severe headaches and loss of balance can develop among those with a weak immune system, which would be of particular concern given the restaurant’s location in the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

“We are asking individuals who may have eaten at this restaurant from Jan. 1 onwards to watch for symptoms and if they get symptoms to see their doctor and get tested,” Dubey said.

Dubey said that the restaurant has been “extremely cooperative” so far and could reopen soon.

She said that there have been “deep cleanings” conducted as well as “extensive environmental testing” to ensure that anything that was contaminated with Listeria is no longer present.

“They (the restaurant) have been working with Toronto Public Health to ensure that when it is open it will be a safe place,” she said.