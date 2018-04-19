

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men and a teen have been charged and another teenage boy is sought in connection with a stabbing and robbery that occurred in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood last week.

Toronto police say they were called to St. Dennis Drive and Don Mills Road at 3:55 p.m. on April 12 for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators allege four suspects invited a 19-year-old male victim to come meet them in the area.

When he arrived, the four suspects allegedly attempted to rob the victim. A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed.

All four suspects then fled the scene on foot.

On April 14, a 21-year-old suspect identified by police as Kavin Uthayakumar and a 16-year-old teenage boy were arrested.

The following day, a third suspect identified by police as Abdirashid Ishmail, 18, was arrested.

All three have since been charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The boy cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators say they are seeking a fourth suspect, who they say is a 14-year-old boy. His description was not released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5400.