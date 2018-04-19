Three charged, boy sought after stabbing in Flemingdon Park
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 4:38PM EDT
Two men and a teen have been charged and another teenage boy is sought in connection with a stabbing and robbery that occurred in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood last week.
Toronto police say they were called to St. Dennis Drive and Don Mills Road at 3:55 p.m. on April 12 for a report of a stabbing.
Investigators allege four suspects invited a 19-year-old male victim to come meet them in the area.
When he arrived, the four suspects allegedly attempted to rob the victim. A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed.
All four suspects then fled the scene on foot.
On April 14, a 21-year-old suspect identified by police as Kavin Uthayakumar and a 16-year-old teenage boy were arrested.
The following day, a third suspect identified by police as Abdirashid Ishmail, 18, was arrested.
All three have since been charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
The boy cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Investigators say they are seeking a fourth suspect, who they say is a 14-year-old boy. His description was not released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5400.