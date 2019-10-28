

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have arrested three people in connection with a series of distraction thefts that occurred across Durham Region and in the Calgary area over the past three months.

Durham Regional Police say that starting in early August; citizens came forward to describe similar incidents where thieves would distract a person in a public place in a bid to steal their credit or bank card.

In one such incident on the morning of Aug. 6, a victim was at a Wal-Mart in Ajax when a suspect approached her and told her she had dropped a $20 bill on the floor.

“During this distraction, a second suspect removed a credit card from her purse. The victim realized later that her credit card was missing and numerous withdrawals were made using her card,” officers said Monday.

Police in Calgary said they identified a total of six suspects in the joint investigation with Durham and Peel regions, dubbed “Project Lucid.”

On Sunday, police said three of the six individuals were at Pearson International Airport when they were taken into custody.

They were identified as Persida Corciu, 43, Andrei Preda, 33, and Petrache Dadaci, 48.

Investigators said all three were of no fixed address but were carrying Romanian passports when they were detained.

They were charged with offences including fraud under $5,000, identity fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three were held in custody pending bail hearings.

Three other suspects were arrested in the Calgary area on Oct. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Hall at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1614.