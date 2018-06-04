

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three children have been taken to hospital after a school bus flipped on its side in Mississauga on Monday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred near Britannia Road and Glen Erin Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a small school bus clipped a pole and flipped onto its side.

Three children under the age of 12 were on the bus at the time.

The children, paramedics say, are all in “very stable condition” but will be taken to hospital to be assessed by medical staff.

It is not clear what caused the driver of the bus to lose control of the vehicle.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area due to road closures.