

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman and two children are dead and three others were hurt in a crash at the boundary between Brampton and Vaughan on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police Const. Iryna Yashnyk said they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive at 9:02 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a Corvette.

A 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two children were rushed to a local hospital where they were also pronounced dead, Yashnyk said.

Paramedics said two other adults and a child were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The intersection has been closed for a full investigation.