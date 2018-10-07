

The Canadian Press





ROCKWOOD, Ont. -- Provincial police say two more people involved in a collision near Guelph, Ont., have died, bringing the number of dead to three.

They say the crash occurred near the community of Rockwood, Ont., just east of Guelph, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle and another passenger were critically injured.

But on Sunday morning, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the crash was now a triple-fatality.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle wasn't hurt.

No other information about the accident was immediately released.

It was the second highway tragedy in southern Ontario in less than 24 hours, the other happening northeast of Toronto.

Provincial police reported early Saturday morning that an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic in Port Perry, Ont., and collided head-on with a car.

Three people in the car -- a 59-year-old man and two women aged 55 and 44 -- were killed, and a 41-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered critical injuries. The 68-year-old man driving the SUV was being treated for serious injuries.

At the start of the long weekend Ontario Provincial Police warned that officers would be out in force looking for aggressive, distracted and impaired drivers, as well as seatbelt violators.