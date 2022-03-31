Three people are dead following a collision between a car and a flatbed truck near Toronto’s waterfront.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue in Mimico shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police told CP24 that early reports indicate a vehicle entered the intersection at a high rate of speed, striking two pedestrians and a parked flatbed truck. The driver of the vehicle was ejected in the crash, police said.

Three people were found without vital signs at the scene, police said. Paramedics later confirmed three people died following the collision.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.