Three people have died following a house fire in Brampton.

First responders arrived to find a townhouse at Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard fully engulfed in flames at around 9:11 a.m., with people still inside, Peel Police said.

Firefighters could be seen using ladders to gain access to the home through windows on the upper level.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported three people to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and were treating one person with minor injuries.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a tweet that three people are now confirmed to have died in the fire, all of them kids.

Mississauga Fire said they were also providing assistance with the fire.

There is no word on how the fire might have started.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

