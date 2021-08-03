Montreal police say three people are dead and two have been injured in a shooting Monday night in the city's northeastern end.

Police spokeswoman Veronique Comtois says several 911 calls were made at around 7 p.m. reporting gunshots in the residential neighbourhood of Riviere-des-Prairies.

She says shots were fired toward an apartment building from the outside, striking five people.

Police initially confirmed one death but two other victims died during the night, with the condition of the two injured not immediately known.

No arrests have been made, and investigators were on the scene along with forensics technicians.

The mayor of the city's Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough said she had been in contact with police.