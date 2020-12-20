Three in hospital after stabbing in city's east end: police
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:53PM EST
Three people are in hospital following a stabbing in the city’s east end, Toronto police say.
It happened near Jones and Boultbee avenues on Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, two females and one male sustained stab wounds and were transported to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects.