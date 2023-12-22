Three in hospital, one with critical injuries, following Caledon collision
Published Friday, December 22, 2023 5:56AM EST
Three people are in hospital, including an adult woman with critical injuries, following a crash in Caledon on Friday morning.
Paramedics say they received the call for a crash in the area of Highway 10 and Boston Mils Rpad, between Olde Base Line Road and King Street, just before 4:10 a.m. Early reports indicate the collision was between a transport truck and an SUV.
One woman has been transported to local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two males of unspecified age have been transported to hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story. More to come.