

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person remains in hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Yorkville on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred near Avenue Road and Bloor Street at around 7:20 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision sustained significant damage after slamming into a church in the area.

Police say three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one of the victims remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.