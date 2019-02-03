

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people were injured, one critically, following a head-on collision in Scarborough's Birch Cliff neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Kingston Road and Hunt Club Drive at around 3 a.m.

Police say one person was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The ages and genders of the victims injured in the collision have not been released.

The area is expected to be closed for a few hours for the police investigation.