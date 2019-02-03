Three injured, one critically, after head-on crash in Birch Cliff
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 6:15AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 3, 2019 7:41AM EST
Three people were injured, one critically, following a head-on collision in Scarborough's Birch Cliff neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near Kingston Road and Hunt Club Drive at around 3 a.m.
Police say one person was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
Speaking to CP24 on Sunday morning, police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The ages and genders of the victims injured in the collision have not been released.
The area is expected to be closed for a few hours for the police investigation.