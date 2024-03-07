Three people have been injured, one critically and two seriously, in a two-vehicle collision in Pickering on Thursday morning, say police.

The crash happened near Brock Road and Concession Road 9 just before 10 a.m.

Police in Durham Region had initially reported that four people were hurt in the crash, however they are now saying that number is three: a man with life-threatening injuries as well as a man and a woman who were both seriously injured.

Paramedics said that that initial reports suggest three people were ejected from a vehicle, including two who were unconscious.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate and drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

The area of Brock Rd and 9th Concession Road in Pickering is closed for an ongoing collision investigation. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/LLFGPnOVRa — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 7, 2024

More to come. This is a developing story.