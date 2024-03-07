Three people have been injured, two critically, in a two-vehicle collision in Pickering on Thursday morning, police say.

The crash happened near Brock Road and Concession Road 9 at around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, a red Chevrolet cube van was heading northbound when it entered the intersection at the same time as a westbound BMW 35D. The vehicles collided and a passenger from the van was “partially ejected from the vehicle,” police said.

A 35-year-old woman was extricated from the BMW following the collision and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two male occupants of the van were transported to Toronto-area trauma centres for treatment. Police said both males are in critical condition.

Roads in the area were shut down for several hours for the police investigation but have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Det.- Const. Lee at the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520, ext. 5231.