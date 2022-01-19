Three injured, two seriously, in Vaughan collision
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Published Wednesday, January 19, 2022 6:37PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 19, 2022 6:37PM EST
Two vehicles collided in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon, leaving three people injured, York Regional Police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 27 and West Royal Gate Boulevard, south of Highway 7, around 5:30 p.m.
Police said three people were taken to the hospital, including two with serious injuries.
It is not immediately known what caused the crash.
Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation.