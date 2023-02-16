The High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Canada has confirmed the identities of three people who died in a fiery, high-speed crash late Monday night on a Highway 427 on-ramp.

Dr. Khalilur Rahman, in an email to CP24.com, said Shahriar Mahir Khan, Angela Baroi, and Arian Alam Dipto, a first-year student at Humber College, were killed in the Feb. 13 collision.

He also indicated that the vehicle’s driver who survived the crash is named Nibir Kumar and that his father, well-known Bangladeshi singer and composer Kuman Bishwajit, has travelled to Toronto to visit him in the hospital.

CTV News Toronto caught up with Bishwajit outside the Toronto hospital Thursday afternoon, but he declined to give a full interview at this time. He would only say that his son is “improving.”

In a Feb. 15 note posted to Facebook, The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh identified the driver as Kumar Nibir Dey. According to the Consulate, he remains in the intensive care unit with life-threatening injuries.

The Consulate also confirmed in the post that those who died were Khan, Baroi, and Dipto.

“(We) expressed sincere condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and pray for their eternal peace and quick recovery of the injured one,” Md. Lutfor Rahman of the Consulate, said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the OPP said the victims – two males, age 20 and 17 – were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, while a 20-year-old woman died a short time later in hospital.

High Commissioner Rahman said they would be facilitating the transportation of the bodies of the deceased students back to Bangladesh “as per the wish of the families.”

He noted that the Consulate-General of Bangladesh in Toronto would be supporting this process.

The four people involved in the collision are all international students from Bangladesh, police said.

Nazia Hossain, vice-president of the National Bangladeshi-Canadian Council, told the Canadian Press that those involved in the crash are all international students who went to different schools in the Greater Toronto Area. She also said that the man driving the vehicle is the son of a popular musician in Bangladesh.

In a video posted to social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt described the collision as “very violent” and one that involved “extreme high rates of speed.”

He said that a vehicle with four occupants was travelling southbound when it left the ramp and went over a concrete wall into the ditch before crashing into another concrete wall. The vehicle was then redirected back into the ramp, he said, where it then caught on fire.

Schmidt said firefighters extricated the vehicle’s four occupants before it was “consumed by fire.”

"We continue to work out to the circumstances of this crash," he said, noting the families of the victims have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.