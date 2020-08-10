Longo’s is reporting that three of its staff members at a store in Mississauga have tested positive for COVID-19.

Longo’s Ponytrail location at 1891 Rathburn Road, near Ponytrail Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road, confirmed three staff members tested positive for the virus on Aug. 7.

The company said the employees last worked at the store from Aug. 4-6.

All workers that have been in close contact with the infected employees have been instructed to stay home and self-monitor their health, Longo’s said on their website.

The store was not closed but the company said all stores with positive cases go through a deep clean and sanitization as needed, based on the public health protocols.

Public health officials said the risk of contracting the virus while grocery shopping remains low, according to Longo’s.

To stop the spread of the virus, the company has implemented wellness screenings and mandatory masks for all staff and customers, increased sanitation and cleanliness standards and placed physical distance markers, signage and plexi-glass shields throughout stores.

The company has also dedicated the first hour of the shopping day for at risk members of the community and limited the number of shoppers allowed in stores.