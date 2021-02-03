Three male victims are in hospital after they were each shot several times in a parking lot in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police say they were called to a parking lot on Oak Street, near Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street East, at around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday for reports of sounds of gunfire.

They arrived to find a gold Honda Accord with numerous bullet holes.

A search of the scene led them to three male victims – two with serious injuries and a man in his 60s with life-threatening injuries.

Each was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

A police canine team and several other units conducted a wide search of the area but did not locate any suspects.

Investigators said they had secured video footage from the scene as well as some witnesses.

Police were reportedly looking for two male suspects driving a grey 2014 Toyota RAV4 SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100.