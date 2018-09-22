

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three young males have been charged with a number of offences after they allegedly kidnapped a boy and robbed him outside a soccer centre in Brampton on Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police say that at 5:30 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old victim was at the Brampton Soccer Centre at the corner of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway when he was approached by three suspects.

The suspects allegedly forced the boy into a vehicle at gunpoint and took his cell phone.

“He attempted to run away but was not able to and was assaulted by the three males,” police said.

The suspects then drove their victim to a home where witnesses intervened and enabled the boy to flee.

The three suspects fled the area in the vehicle, investigators said.

Officers said the victim was not hurt in the course of the incident.

About 2 hours after the incident began; police located three suspects and took them into custody.

A suspect identified as 20-year-old Tej Boparaj, a 17-year-old Richmond Hill male and a 16-year-old male from Scarborough were charged with offences including use of imitation firearm while committing an offence, kidnapping, weapons dangerous, robbery and assault with a weapon.

All three suspects appeared in court in Brampton on Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133.