

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three males were transported to hospital in serious condition on Monday morning following a crash near the city’s Westmount neighbourhood.

The collision occurred near Eglinton Avenue and Royal York Road.

Police say one vehicle flipped over and struck a tree and at one point, two passengers of the vehicle were initially trapped.

All occupants were eventually removed from the vehicle and paramedics say three males were taken to a trauma centre in stable condition following the collision.

In a tweet, police said that the driver of the vehicle was in custody for impaired driving.