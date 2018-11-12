Three males hospitalized after crash near city's Westmount neighbourhood
Three people were rushed to a trauma centre after a collision near Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 5:16AM EST
Three males were transported to hospital in serious condition on Monday morning following a crash near the city’s Westmount neighbourhood.
The collision occurred near Eglinton Avenue and Royal York Road.
Police say one vehicle flipped over and struck a tree and at one point, two passengers of the vehicle were initially trapped.
All occupants were eventually removed from the vehicle and paramedics say three males were taken to a trauma centre in stable condition following the collision.
In a tweet, police said that the driver of the vehicle was in custody for impaired driving.