

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people are in custody after a shot was fired at a residence in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly before midnight.

Police say one shot was fired at the door of a unit inside an apartment building in the area.

While someone was home at the time, no injuries were reported.

Police say three males were taken into custody following the incident.

Investigators could not confirm if the incident is “targeted.”

The investigation is ongoing.