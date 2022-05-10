Police are appealing to the public for information after three males showed up at a North York mosque and were heard yelling threatening comments to those inside.

The incident happened at a mosque in the vicinity of Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that the three suspects entered the mosque but seemed surprised to see people inside and hurried out.

A man then locked the doors to the mosque to prevent the unknown males from getting back inside.

Police allege that the males ultimately returned a short time later and began banging on the locked doors and yelling threatening comments to those inside.

Police say that they are investigating the incident as potentially being “hate-motivated.”

They have released descriptions of all three suspects and are appealing to the public for information.

The first suspect is described as 15 to 18 years old, white and approximately five-foot-two. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes and carrying black/white side bag. He also had a black face covering.

The second suspect is described as 15 to 18 years old, Black and approximately five-foot-two with a thin build and afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, a red baseball hat, black pants and carrying a black side bag.

The third suspect is described as 15 to 18 years old, Black and five-foot-two. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.