

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three men have been arrested in connection with 13 gunpoint robberies involving cab drivers in the city over a three-week period.

Police say the robberies, which occurred primarily in the northwest part of the city between Aug. 26 and Sept. 15, targeted taxi drivers who worked for various companies.

According to police, the drivers were called to various locations within Toronto and the callers would use different names each time.

The cabs would be directed to schools and residential locations and the passengers would subsequently rob them at gunpoint.

Property stolen from the drivers included cash, credit cards, identification, and cell phones.

Three suspects were later identified by police and the men were arrested on Sept. 17.

Police say 21-year-old Jermaine Edwards, of Toronto, has been charged with 13 counts of robbery with a firearm. Prince Owusu, a 20-year-old Toronto man, and 19-year-old Kervin Bibito, also of Toronto, each face thirteen counts of robbery with a firearm and unauthorized use of a credit card.

They are scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue on Sept. 26.

Police say they believe the men could be responsible for other robberies in Toronto and investigators are asking any other potential victims to reach out to police.

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.