Three men have been charged in connection with a kidnapping and robbery in Toronto two months ago.

York Regional Police said a man drove to the area of Sherbourne and Wellesley streets in September to meet a woman he spoke to on social media.

However, when he arrived, three men held him at knifepoint, police said.

The suspects then forced the man into his vehicle, police said, and made him drive to several locations in the city, where the suspects made him withdraw cash or make purchases.

Police said the suspects later released the victim physically uninjured.

Following an investigation, police announced Thursday that they have identified the three suspects – 22-year-old Landry Longele Isokwala of Ottawa; 23-year-old Jesse Anyaegbu of no fixed address; and 30-year-old Nkema-Lilo Etale of Toronto.

They were charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and uttering threats.

Police have released their photos “to ensure that there are no additional victims.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5432 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.