Two puppies allegedly stolen from a woman in Brampton earlier this week have now been reunited with their owner, Peel Regional Police say.

Investigators previously said that a woman attempting to sell two bulldog puppies met up with three potential buyers in the area of Bovaird and Conestoga drives shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police said at some point during the transaction, the woman discovered that the three men were trying to steal the puppies.

When she tried to retrieve the dogs, police said the men allegedly assaulted her and took off in their 2017 white Hyundai SUV.

According to investigators, the woman followed the men and when they were stopped at a traffic light, she got out of the vehicle and attempted to recover the puppies.

Police say the suspects then “accelerated away and dragged the victim” for a short distance.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police confirmed that the puppies have been found safe and three men have now been charged in connection with the case.

Police say one of the puppies had been purchased by a member of the public but the citizen turned the dog over to police after they learned that it had been stolen.

Both puppies have now been returned to their owner.

John Fisher, a 22-year-old Aurora resident, and Justin Khounlivong, an 18-year-old Newmarket man, have been charged with possession of stolen property and Khounlivong has also been charged with possession of a loaded firearm.

Police charged a third man, identified as 18-year-old Newmarket man Jason Urbina, with one count of robbery.

"When they were retrieving the first puppy last night and dealing with the two men that they have charged with possession of stolen property, they located a loaded firearm as well so this is pretty substantial," Const. Heather Cannon said at police headquarters on Thursday morning.

"The fact is we have both puppies that (are) back, they are back with their owner, they are safe. We have a good ending here."