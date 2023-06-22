Three men have been charged in connection with two shootings in Brampton, which police believe are linked, that left four people injured.

The first incident occurred on the evening of March 30 in the area of Dixie Road and Moregate Crescent. Police said two groups were involved in an altercation outside a residence and a firearm was discharged.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects fled in a silver BMW sedan.

The other shooting happened on June 15 just before 6:30 p.m. near Williams Parkway and Pertosa Drive. Police said there was an altercation between two groups when a gun was fired.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspects drove away in a silver BMW sedan.

“Investigators believe that both of these were targeted incidents,” police said.

As a result of an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home in Brampton that led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of a Remington sawed-off shotgun.

On Thursday, police identified the suspects as 24-year-old Justin Soares, 19-year-old Michael Stewart, and 26-year-old Rakquan Wickland.

Soares is facing nine charges, including five counts of attempted murder using a firearm, while Wickland has been charged with four counts of attempted murder using a firearm.

Meanwhile, Stewart is facing 17 charges, including robbery, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and five counts of attempted murder using a firearm.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the two shooting incidents to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).