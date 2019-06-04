

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three men convicted in the 2016 shooting death of a 17-year-old man at a west-end pizza shop have been sentenced to life in prison.

Jarryl Hagley was shot multiple times after the men burst through the door of the Pizza Pizza on Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue West on Oct. 16, 2016, and started firing.

Mohamed Ali Nur and twin brothers Shakiyl Shaw and Lenneil Shaw were all convicted of first-degree murder by a jury on May 23.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced the three to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

