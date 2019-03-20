Three men injured in scaffolding collapse in Fort York area
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:41AM EDT
Three men have been taken to hospital after a scaffolding collapse at a worksite in the Fort York area downtown.
It happened in the area of Dan Leckie Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 7 a.m.
According to police, the three workers fell after a platform collapsed.
Two of the men sustained serious injuries, while the third sustained minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Police said one of the men may have suffered a leg injury.
Police remain on scene.