

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three men have been taken to hospital after a scaffolding collapse at a worksite in the Fort York area downtown.

It happened in the area of Dan Leckie Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 7 a.m.

According to police, the three workers fell after a platform collapsed.

Two of the men sustained serious injuries, while the third sustained minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Police said one of the men may have suffered a leg injury.

Police remain on scene.