Three men have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a TCC bus in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say it happened in the area of Weston and Albion roads at around 4 p.m.

Three adult male victims were transported to hospital as a result of the crash, police say, one with life-threatening injuries.

The two others sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition, EMS tells CP24.

Police are advising drivers that roads are closed in the area.