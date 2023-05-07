Three men injured in west-end collision involving TTC bus
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Sunday, May 7, 2023 4:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 7, 2023 4:32PM EDT
Three men have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a TCC bus in Toronto’s west end on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Weston and Albion roads at around 4 p.m.
Three adult male victims were transported to hospital as a result of the crash, police say, one with life-threatening injuries.
The two others sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition, EMS tells CP24.
Police are advising drivers that roads are closed in the area.